Pukehina Surf Rescue’s Tiny Home Auction Kicks Off – ‘The Motu’ Could Be Yours

Pukehina Beach, Bay of Plenty – The wait is over. Pukehina Surf Rescue’s one-of-a-kind tiny home, The Motu, is officially up for auction on Trade Me – and it could be yours.

More than just a beautifully crafted 28.8sqm tiny home, The Motu is a home with a purpose. Every dollar raised from this auction will go directly toward completing the Pukehina Surf Rescue clubhouse – a vital facility that supports lifesaving patrols, Junior Surf programmes, and the safety of beachgoers along this stretch of coastline.

The community has poured its heart into this project, with over 600 hours of donated labour from local tradies and businesses. The retail value of this tiny home sits between $120,000 - $130,000, but with all proceeds funding the final phase of the clubhouse, the goal is to exceed that and secure the future of Pukehina Surf Rescue.

Meet The Motu – A Tiny Home with a Big Impact

28.8sqm of Smart Living – Compact yet spacious, designed for comfort and functionality.

One Bedroom – A cosy retreat with large sliding doors to bring the outdoors in.

Modern Bathroom – Fully equipped with gas hot water.

Functional Kitchen & Lounge – Gas hob, oven, rangehood, heat pump, and large sliding doors.

Relocation Covered – Bay of Plenty House Removals is generously covering transport within the Bay of Plenty (site approval required).

This auction is more than just a sale – it is a community effort to build a safer future for Pukehina Beach.

“This project has been a labour of love,” says Andrew McDowell, Pukehina Surf Rescue Chairman and builder of The Motu. “The new clubhouse will be a game-changer for our lifeguards and the wider community, and this auction is the final push to get it done.”

Bidding is open now on Trade Me and runs until 15 March 2025.

Auction link: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/building-renovation/portable-cabins/listing/5201696412

Viewing available: The Motu is currently located at Pukehina Surf Rescue and can be viewed by appointment. Contact Andrew McDowell on 027 441 9730 for more details.

This is a rare opportunity to own a handcrafted tiny home while directly supporting the future of surf lifesaving in Pukehina.

