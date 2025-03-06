Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Papakura Fire Update #4

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 8:28 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters have worked through the night at the scene of a fire at a metal recycling plant in Papakura and are making good progress.

Crews have been rotated at the fireground, with seven fire appliances including three aerials still in action.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Katie Pocock says that "firefighters have worked diligently on the deep-seated burning" in piles of metal waste up to 10 metres high. The piles are being pulled apart by heavy machinery.

She says that due to the amount of water firefighters are using, there is "more steam than smoke" coming from the site now.

Hunua Road remains partially closed.

