Ngāti Tūwharetoa And Taupō District Council Come Together Under One Roof

Today marks a historic moment for the Taupō rohe (region) as He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa officially opens its doors, bringing together Ngāti Tūwharetoa entities and Taupō District Council under one roof for the first time. This landmark building, located at 67 Horomatangi Street in the heart of Taupō township, is now home to several Tūwharetoa entities, Taupō District Council, Amplify, and Love Taupō.

The whare was established and is owned by Te Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership, a body created to lead the project that includes the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust, Tauhara Properties Limited, Tupu Angitu Limited, Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Holdings Limited, and Lake Rotoaira Trust.

Following a blessing ceremony held this morning, kaimahi (staff) from Tūwharetoa entities and Taupō District Council will begin working from the building on Monday, 10 March. The space embodies the mana of Ngāti Tūwharetoa while enabling improved collaboration among

Tūwharetoa entities and strengthening partnerships with the wider community.

A vision realised

The original moemoeā (vision) for He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa was to secure a prominent space in the Taupō rohe for governance, partnership, and community engagement. It represents

Tūwharetoa’s strong leadership in shaping a prosperous future for its people.

Rakeipoho Taiaroa, Chair of Te Whare Hono Limited Partnership, says the building is a testament to the power of hononga (unity) and shared purpose.

“This is more than just a building – it’s a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together. He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa strengthens collaboration among Tūwharetoa entities and deepens our partnership with Taupō District Council. It’s a space where we can work side by side for the benefit of our whānau, hapū, iwi and the wider community,” says Taiaroa.

A hub for collaboration

The building will house Tūwharetoa entities, including the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board,

Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust, and Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Charitable Trust, as well as Taupō District Council, economic development agency Amplify, and destination marketing agency Love Taupō.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says the co-location with Tūwharetoa entities will encourage shared initiatives and a deeper understanding of each other’s perspectives, ultimately benefiting the entire community.

“I hope this space will be a place of better collaboration between iwi, Council, Amplify, and Love Taupō. By working together in one spot, we can leverage our different strengths to drive economic development and community wellbeing,” says Mayor Trewavas.

A space for local governance

He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa will also be home to the Council Chambers on level one, where council and committee meetings and workshops will take place and remain open to the public. The Mayoral office can also be found here.

Taupō District Council’s Customer and Visitor Information Centre will remain at 30 Tongariro Street, continuing to provide face-to-face services for rates, dog registrations, parking fines, and other enquiries.

A cultural landmark

The innovative three-story building is a celebration of Tūwharetoa’s cultural identity, featuring stunning artwork by renowned Tūwharetoa artists, including Haki Williams, Te Maari Gardiner, Kingi Pitiroi, Len Hetet, and Te Manawa Williams. These pieces, constructed by the innovative

Human Dynamo Workshop in Wellington, reflect the rich heritage of Tūwharetoa and bring cultural narratives to life in a modern context.

Key installations such as Ngā Mata o Tūwharetoa and the Celestial Waka draw on knowledge from the late and well-respected kaumātua Te Kanawa Pitiroi. These works pay tribute to Māori astronomy and the wisdom of our tūpuna (ancestors), creating a space where culture, governance, and innovation come together.

A legacy for the future

He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa is a strategic investment for Tūwharetoa and the Taupō rohe. It not only strengthens the presence of Tūwharetoa entities but also provides a platform for

economic growth, cultural preservation, and community development.

As the doors open today, He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa stands as a beacon of hononga,

innovation, and partnership – a space where Tūwharetoa entities and Taupō District Council come together to shape a thriving future for the region.

