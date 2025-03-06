Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Widespread Support To Start A Container Return Scheme In NZ

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Zero Waste Network

A coalition of 84 companies, councils and not for profit organisations have written to the NZ Government asking them to modernise how we handle waste and litter in New Zealand by starting a Container Return Scheme.

Organisations as diverse and significant as Woolworths, Foodstuffs NZ, Coca Cola, BP, The Warehouse, The University of Auckland, the NZ Beverage Council, the Zero Waste Network and 24 councils, spanning from the Far North to Dunedin, have signed the request and offered to help the Government set up a successful scheme.

“It is great to see retailers, drink producers, councils, recyclers and community organisations coming together to ask the government to start a Container Return Scheme in New Zealand.” said Zero Waste Network Spokesperson Sue Coutts. “We have a common interest in increasing recycling rates and reducing litter and pollution.”

The 84 signatories are asking the Government to prioritise a Container Return Scheme because they are proven to increase recycling rates, create new jobs, and provide fundraising mechanisms for community groups, and the charity sector. A Container Return Scheme lines up with the government’s waste objectives and climate goals, as well as being supported by more than 80% of New Zealanders. (Reloop 2022; Kantar, 2023)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“A 2023 survey showed that 89% New Zealanders like the idea of a Container Return Scheme. Paying a deposit when you buy a drink and getting it back when you drop off the empty bottle or can makes sense to people.” said Sue Coutts. “Communities, clubs and charities could use the scheme to raise funds for sports gear, local projects, school trips and other activities. I know a lot of organisations who would love to be able to do that.”

2.6 billion drink bottles, cans and cartons get sold in New Zealand each year. Less than half of these are collected for recycling, but overseas Container Return Schemes achieve 90% recycling rates.

“We know from the international evidence that Container Return Schemes work. A well-designed scheme would double the return rate for drink bottles and cans from 45% to 90%. These schemes are working well in 57 countries and states around the world from Canada to Europe. It’s time for New Zealand to start a Container Return Scheme so we can create good jobs in the recycling industry and in our regions, and feel proud of our clean green reputation.”

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Zero Waste Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 