Rotorua Retirement Village Granted COVID Fast-track Consent

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Summerset retirement village in Fairy Springs, Rotorua.

Summerset Villages (Rotorua) Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves constructing and operating a retirement village that includes both independent and assisted care units.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 232 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Note that this application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and not the more recent Fast-track legislation.

Read the Summerset Rotorua decision report : https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/summerset-retirement-village-rotorua/the-decsion/

More about COVID-19 Recovery fast-track consenting : https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

