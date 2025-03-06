For One Day Only, Donations To SPCA Will Be Doubled

Animal lovers across New Zealand will have the chance to make twice the difference for animals in need, as SPCA launches its ‘Double Your Impact’ matched giving appeal on Wednesday, 12 March.

For one day only, donations made to SPCA will be matched dollar for dollar by generous supporters, including Petdirect and other individual donors, up to a total of $100,000. With a fundraising goal of $200,000.

“SPCA relies on the generosity of our supporters. As a charity, we can only help sick, vulnerable animals in need with the support and kindness of New Zealanders,” says SPCA CEO Todd Westwood.

“With government funding only covering 10% of our operating costs, and those funds strictly allocated to our Inspectorate services, every other aspect of our animal care relies entirely on donations.

“If you have ever thought about supporting the SPCA, 12 March is the day to do it - the math is simple one dollar equals two – your donation will go twice as far.”

Every year, SPCA cares for over 30,000 abused, abandoned, and neglected animals, requiring everything from bandages and formula for orphaned newborns to medications and surgeries including desexing, vaccinations and rehoming.

“Some days, my heart is broken over what people are capable of. But fundraisers like this one are a reminder of the immense good in our communities.”

“There are so many more people who want to help animals than harm them. That’s what gives me and everyone who works for, volunteers, fosters and supports SPCA hope.”

SPCA is calling on all New Zealanders to donate on Wednesday, 12 March and encourage their friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.

“Even if you can only give once a year, this is the perfect time to do it, because your donation will go twice as far,” says Todd.

SPCA extends a huge thank you to Petdirect for their generosity in supporting this appeal and helping to change the lives of animals across Aotearoa.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the SPCA for the ‘Double Your Impact’ campaign, to help make a real difference for animals in need. At Petdirect, we know how much pets enrich our lives, but sadly, not all animals in New Zealand receive the love and care they deserve,” says Dave Anderson, CEO of Petdirect.

“By matching donations on 12 March, we’re giving New Zealanders the opportunity to double their impact and provide even more support to vulnerable animals. We encourage Kiwis to get behind this incredible initiative and donate what they can – every dollar counts.”

Donations can be made online at double.spca.nz.

About SPCA

SPCA is the voice for neglected, abandoned or abused animals of New Zealand. With 28 Centres nationwide, we are the country’s biggest animal charity.

Our mission is to improve the welfare of all animals in New Zealand. We work to achieve our mission ina number ofways – from nationwidedesexinginitiatives to reduce the number of unwanted pets, to working with schools to educate the next generation of animal owners.

We also uphold the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and prosecute where necessary. SPCA is the only charity in New Zealand entrusted to do this vital work.

