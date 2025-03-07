Update Over Appeal Into Ongoing Investigation

Police have had a positive response from the public over an appeal released on 6 March as part of an ongoing investigation.

The appeal was over an incident of a sensitive nature that occurred in Auckland City last year.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, of Auckland City CIB, says Police are no longer seeking further nominations from the public.

“I would like to thank the community for their prompt response to our appeal and for their assistance in our enquiries, which remain ongoing,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

