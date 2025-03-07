Canterbury BFEA Regional Supreme Winner Announced

Canterbury BFEA RSW 2025 Stuart Neill (Photo/Supplied)

Stuart Neill of Pukatea Dairy Farms has been named the Regional Supreme Winner at the Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Christchurch this evening, recognising his exceptional commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship and ethical farming practices.

For nearly three decades, Stuart has led this dairy farm partnership with a clear philosophy, prioritising strong relationships, sustainable solutions and long-term environmental responsibility. The 221ha (200ha effective) dairy farm in the Amuri Basin sets a benchmark for balancing productivity with environmental responsibility.

The judges commended Pukatea Dairy Farms for its holistic approach to sustainability, integrating environmental, financial and social considerations into every aspect of the business. They highlighted Stuart’s outstanding wetland management and riparian planting efforts, describing them as a true investment in the future.

Stuart’s dedication to water quality has been a defining feature of his farming approach for over 20 years. His investment in drainage systems, sediment traps and riparian planting has significantly reduced nutrient and sediment loss into waterways, resulting in some of the lowest water nitrate levels in the Amuri Basin.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Soil health is another key focus, with meticulous soil testing and nutrient management ensuring inputs are tailored to specific soil types and crop needs. This approach has optimised productivity while minimising environmental impact.

A key transformation has been the decision to reduce milkings from 14 per week to 10. This shift, driven by a desire to improve animal welfare and enhance work-life balance for the farm team, has delivered positive results for both the herd and overall sustainability.

Stuart’s commitment to social responsibility is evident in his strong focus on people. He has fostered a dedicated and skilled workforce by creating a positive work environment and investing in employee training and development. Judges praised his ability to build relationships and networks that drive better outcomes for people, animals, and the environment.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, judges described Pukatea Dairy Farms as an outstanding operation that consistently chooses to do the right thing, rather than the easy thing. The farm’s long term environmental initiatives, strategic grazing practices and commitment to ethical and sustainable farming serve as an inspiration to others in the industry.

Stuart also won the following awards:

• DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

• Environment Canterbury Water Quality Award

• FMG Risk Management Award

Other Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Matt and Heidi Hart — Pye Group: Long Lane Farm, Rakaia

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

• Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

Will Wilding — Te Mania Angus, Cheviot

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

• NZFET Innovation Award

James and Samara Wright — Forest Creek Station, Rangitata Gorge

• NZFET Climate Recognition Award

The awards also served to showcase Hurunui District Landcare Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase, sponsored by Tavendale and Partners. Established in 2016, Hurunui District Landcare Group now encompasses more than 300 North Canterbury farmers with an overarching goal of supporting and empowering members to farm in a way that is appreciated and understood by the wider community. Among its projects, the group has facilitated the planting of more than 65ha of native forest and 15.5ha of riparian planting across member farms, contributing significantly to the region’s biodiversity.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. Stuart will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

© Scoop Media

