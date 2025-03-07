Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Are No Match For Delta As They Land In Court

Friday, 7 March 2025, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men are before the courts after Delta sniffed them out in two separate incidents.

At around 3.40pm yesterday, Police were alerted to a person making threats with a weapon at a property on Mataroa Road in Taihape.

Police arrived to find the man had left the scene and a cordon was established around the area while a Whanganui Police Dog Unit was enroute to assist.

Upon arrival, the dog unit picked up the man’s scent and located the 22-year-old a short time later where he was taken into custody without incident.

After some quick rewards for our canine, it was back to work when the dog unit were called to assist at another incident nearby where a person had fled after making threats on Swan Street.

The alleged offender was no match for the dog unit as the 32-year-old was tracked where he was eventually located to a nearby bush and was subsequently arrested.

This is a great example of our policing teams working together to hold offenders to account.

Police will continue to deploy a range of resources to respond to this sort of offending in order to keep our communities safe.

The 22-year-old man is due to appear in Taihape District Court today, charged with wilful damage and threatens to do grievous bodily harm.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in Wanganui District Court today, charged with threatens to do grievous bodily harm and possessing methamphetamine utensils.

- Inspector Phil Weaver, Whanganui-Ruapehu Area Prevention Manager

