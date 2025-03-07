Mayors Across Aotearoa Step Up For Childhood Cancer In ‘Miracle Makers’ Challenge

Jim Boult - Street Appeal 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

As the country kicks off a busy 2025, mayors across Aotearoa are pressing pause on their schedules to support Child Cancer Foundation’s Street Appeal next Friday 14th and Saturday 15th March—and they’re making it a competition.

So far, 14 mayors from Whangārei to Invercargill have signed up for the ‘Miracle Makers: Mayoral Challenge for Childhood Cancer’, where they will take over a fundraising site and compete to see who can raise the most money for Kiwi children with cancer and their families. Even the big cities have jumped in, with both Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger rolling up their sleeves to collect donations—with more mayors joining in every day.

Child Cancer Foundation CEO Monica Briggs says the mayors’ involvement will make a huge difference in raising awareness and vital funds.

“Every week, three Kiwi families receive the devastating news that their child has cancer. It turns their world upside down overnight, and they suddenly find themselves in an unfamiliar medical world, facing months or even years of treatment. Child Cancer Foundation is here to make sure they don’t have to face that journey alone,” says Briggs.

“Our mayors are showing that even the busiest leaders can take a moment to give back. We are so grateful for their time and support in helping to raise the funds we need to continue this work.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Jim Boult, Patron of Child Cancer Foundation and former Queenstown-Lakes Mayor, initiated the challenge out to mayors.

"This challenge started from my time as mayor, standing outside a supermarket with a collection bucket. It was a small effort, but people gave generously because they knew it was for a cause that truly matters. Now, I’m thrilled to see mayors across the country taking up the challenge to help Kiwi kids with cancer.

"I’ve been involved with Child Cancer Foundation for decades, but one conversation will stay with me forever—a 10-year-old girl, terminally ill, told my wife Karen she wasn’t afraid of dying, just of being forgotten. That’s why I do this. That’s why I asked these mayors to step up. So these brave children, and their families, know they are never alone."

The mayors will hit the streets with collection buckets, encouraging their communities to donate while also rallying support through their own networks. The mayor who raises the most money will earn the title of 2025 Miracle Maker Mayor and will receive an official certificate from Child Cancer Foundation.

Child Cancer Foundation receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to provide one-on-one emotional and practical support to families facing childhood cancer. From essential financial assistance to helping parents navigate the challenges of treatment, every dollar raised ensures these families don’t have to go through it alone.

New Zealanders can support their mayor’s fundraising efforts during the Child Cancer Foundation Street Appeal on March 14-15. Donate in person while they’re collecting, online at childcancer.org.nz/donate (select your mayor), or text their full name to 3457 to give $3 instantly, as often as you like.

Mayors taking part in the ‘Miracle Makers’ Challenge:

Whangārei – Vince Cocurullo, collection day and time TBC

– Vince Cocurullo, collection day and time TBC Auckland – Wayne Brown, collection day and time TBC

– Wayne Brown, collection day and time TBC Hamilton – Paula Southgate, collection day and time TBC

– Paula Southgate, collection day and time TBC Whakatāne – Victor Luca, local supermarket - day and time TBC

– Victor Luca, local supermarket - day and time TBC Rangitīkei District – Andy Watson, Saturday 15 March , New World Marton, time TBC

– Andy Watson, , New World Marton, time TBC Palmerston North – Grant Smith, Saturday 15 March, 2:00 PM , Woolworths Broadway

– Grant Smith, , Woolworths Broadway Upper Hutt – Wayne Guppy, collection day and time TBC

– Wayne Guppy, collection day and time TBC Masterton – Gary Caffell, collection day and time TBC

– Gary Caffell, collection day and time TBC Carterton – Ron Mark, collection day and time TBC

– Ron Mark, collection day and time TBC South Wairarapa – Martin Connelly, collection day and time TBC

– Martin Connelly, collection day and time TBC Christchurch – Phil Mauger, Cashel Mall, outside entrance to Riverside Market, 12:00-1:00 PM, day TBC

– Phil Mauger, day TBC Central Otago – Tamah Alley, Saturday 15 March, 11:00 AM , New World Alexandra

– Tamah Alley, , New World Alexandra Queenstown-Lakes District – Glyn Lewers, Friday 14 March, 10:00 AM , New World Queenstown

– Glyn Lewers, , New World Queenstown Invercargill – Nobby Clark, Thursday 13 March, time and location TBC

There may be an opportunity to interview a local family supported by Child Cancer Foundation in each area, depending on case study availability.

About Child Cancer Foundation

Child Cancer Foundation provides essential support to Kiwi children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Every week in Aotearoa, three families receive the devastating news that their child has cancer. The Foundation is there to ensure these families never face their journey alone, offering tailored emotional, financial, and practical assistance to meet their unique needs.

As an independent charity, Child Cancer Foundation does not receive direct government funding and relies on the generosity of New Zealanders to continue delivering its vital services. With a nationwide network of Family Support Coordinators, the Foundation provides one-on-one guidance, connection, and care from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

© Scoop Media

