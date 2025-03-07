FYI - Operation Fielder: Name Release

Police are formally releasing the name of the man who died at Ōrere Point on 2 March.

Today, he can be named as Faasala Samu Matue, aged 45.

A blessing was conducted at the scene with family and iwi present on Thursday morning.

Police extend our condolences to his family at this difficult time.

A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday, however Mr Matue’s cause of death has not been determined as yet.

Police will await further findings from a pathologist.

Meanwhile, the critical incident investigation remains ongoing into the wider events that unfolded on Sunday afternoon.

Police are continuing to ask any witnesses with information or footage to come forward.

Please make contact with Police online or by calling 105.

A member of the investigation team will be in contact about the next steps.

Please use the reference number 250302/2478 or cite ‘Operation Fielder’.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

