Serious Crash: Bush Road, Pipiroa - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and motorcycle, at Pipiroa in the Hauraki district.

Police were alerted to the crash about 2.20pm, at the intersection of Shellbank and Bush roads. One person is in a critical condition.

The road is likely to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place at the intersections of Bush Road and State Highway 25, and Bush Road and Orchard East Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

