Road Closures Following Fire, Awarua - Northland

People are being asked to steer clear of a fire in Awarua in the Far North as emergency services work at the scene.

A section of Mangakahia Road has been closed as the fire continues.

Police are in attendance supporting Fire and Emergency New Zealand with traffic management, after receiving a report of a bush fire in the area just after 12.30pm.

The road has been closed either side of Takawhero Road and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media