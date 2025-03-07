Debbie Hughes Appointed As New Zealand Disability Support Network Chief Executive

New Zealand Disability Support Network is pleased to announce Debbie Hughes has been appointed Chief Executive, bringing a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, policy advocacy and workforce development in the disability and social service sectors to the role.

Debbie has a track record of successfully leading significant sector transformation and influencing policy and funding decisions, while building strong partnerships with providers, government agencies, and advocacy groups.

“I’m excited to step into this role, and looking forward to getting to know NZDSN members and engaging with key stakeholders. I’m committed to making sure NZDSN continues to drive meaningful change for disability support providers and the people they serve by fostering collaboration, innovation and a strong advocacy voice,” said Debbie Hughes.

“Debbie brings a wealth of skills and experience to the role, we’re delighted to welcome her to lead our network. Her proven ability to drive change through strategic leadership and relationship building will be crucial as we negotiate this period of change for our members and the sector,” said NZDSN Chair Samantha Lee.

Debbie’s last role was with the Crown Response Unit to the Royal Commission Inquiry into Abuse in Care, ensuring the voices of disabled survivors were heard and reflected in the Government’s response to the Royal Commission’s recommendations.

Previously, Debbie was part of the Establishment Team for the Ministry of Disabled People - Whaikaha, and held senior leadership roles at Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Education. She has managed a large NASC and held senior commissioning roles in the Ministry of Health in the High and Complex sector - as a qualified Speech-Language Therapist with a Master’s degree in Public Administration, Debbie is comfortable working in a range of clinical and operational settings.

“I’m deeply committed to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Enabling Good Lives approach. It’s through inclusive leadership we’ll ensure disability service providers are well resourced, sustainable and able to deliver high-quality, equitable services. I’m looking forward to supporting NZDSN to be the leading advocate for our members and the sector, so we can make a real difference in the lives of disabled people and their whānau,” said Debbie Hughes.

Debbie will join NZDSN on 24 March.

