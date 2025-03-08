Veterinary Nurses File Historic Pay Equity Claim On International Working Women’s Day

Today, on International Working Women’s Day, FIRST Union is proud to announce that a pay equity claim has been raised with employers on behalf of hundreds of veterinary nurses who work for private providers across Aotearoa.

"As a primarily female-dominated profession, veterinary nurses are historically underpaid and socially undervalued - this must change, and it begins with fair pay," said Sheryl Cadman, FIRST Union central regional secretary.

According to a 2024 whitepaper by Boehringer Ingelheim, veterinary nurses are "98 per cent female, and 90% of them are under the age of 45."

"Most vet nurses currently earn around $25 per hour - more than $2 below the current living wage - and the industry as a whole is massively struggling with the recruitment of new vet nurses and the retention of experienced workers," said Ms Cadman.

"Typically, the vet nurses who care for our pets and livestock can expect to start on minimum wage after completing a 2-year diploma or 3-year bachelor’s degree."

The Boehringer Ingelheim whitepaper also showed that 41% of veterinary nurses expect to leave the industry within five years, and only 26% expect to stay until retirement.

Jasmin Searle, an Auckland-based senior veterinary nurse and practice manager who has worked in the industry for almost eight years, said that many of her colleagues have chosen to leave the profession due to rising burnout and mental health pressures, stemming from a large workload and insufficient staffing levels.

"I love my job, but I’ve almost walked away from it before," said Ms Searle. "The combination of poor pay, poor working conditions, and a lack of support led to six resignations within 18 months at my previous clinic."

"It’s historically considered a ‘caring’ role that relies on soft skills and has been classed as women’s work, leading to major pay disparities with comparable professions and a misunderstanding of what our jobs actually involve."

"Veterinary nurses are responsible for the majority of a patient’s care - everything from anaesthesia and intubation to X-rays, bloodwork and the administration of IVs."

"The vast majority of vet nurses who leave the industry do so because they’re heading for Australia, where the pay is better, or they’re leaving the industry altogether because it’s simply not sustainable to operate under so much stress in the long-term for such little pay."

Ms Cadman said that the majority of veterinary practices are owned by large companies like Vetpartners, Vetlife, Pet Doctors and Animates, who are private entities competing on wages and conditions with each other. According to a 2020 Companion Animals in New Zealand (CANZ) report, the country has the second highest proportion of pet ownership in the world.

"We’re a nation of pet lovers but we are not valuing the skilled workers who are there for us and our friends in their time of greatest need," said Ms Cadman.

"This pay equity claim is more than just about securing a fair wage; it’s about creating a sustainable future for the profession."

FIRST Union's pay equity claim for veterinary nurses will receive legal support and assistance from the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA).

