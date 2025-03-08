Fatal Crash, Waipapa, Far North
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in
the Far North last night.
Emergency services were
called to SH10, Waipapa, about 9.40pm.
The sole
occupant died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has
examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
