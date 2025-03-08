LFG Applauds Ombudsman’s Stance On Council Transparency, Calls For Genuine Public Consultation In Tauranga's Future

Lobby for Good (LFG) welcomes the recent statement by the Chief Ombudsman reminding councils across New Zealand of their obligations to transparency and public accountability. The Ombudsman’s call for greater openness reinforces what LFG has been advocating for: genuine community consultation and an end to backroom deals that exclude the people of Tauranga from critical decisions shaping their city.

"We are thrilled to see the Ombudsman take a stand on this issue," said Erika Harvey, Director of Public Affairs at Lobby for Good. "For too long, councils have justified closed-door decision-making under the guise of ‘commercial sensitivity’ while keeping the very people they represent in the dark. Tauranga has been a prime example of this, and it has to stop."

A City’s Future Must Involve Its People

While LFG supports growth and revitalisation in Tauranga’s CBD, Harvey stresses that development should not come at the cost of democracy.

"Progress should be a shared journey, not a dictated one. Real consultation doesn’t just mean asking for feedback, it means listening and making decisions that reflect what the community actually wants. Too often, we see the opposite happening in Tauranga," she said.

A prime example is the controversial push for a new museum, a project that was rejected by public referendum, yet continues to be forced through at enormous cost. Despite clear public opposition, the Te Manawataki o Te Papa museum project is set to cost $306 million, with Tauranga ratepayers expected to foot up to $151.5 million of the bill. Additionally, once completed, the precinct’s annual operational costs could add another $26 million per year to ratepayer expenses.

"This is not democracy," Harvey added. "If a referendum result is ignored, what message does that send to the people who live, work, and pay rates here? Now, not only are their voices being dismissed, but they are being handed an astronomical bill for it."

LFG argues that there was a logical, lower-risk way to test demand before committing to a multi-million-dollar build: start with The Elms, Tauranga’s existing historical site, and assess public interest before expanding. Instead, ratepayers are now locked into a project that was already rejected by the majority, at a cost that could cripple city finances for years to come.

The Cost of Exclusion: A City Built for Developers, Not Residents

Tauranga is a city of working-class families, small business owners, and everyday Kiwis trying to navigate a cost-of-living crisis. Yet, council decisions continue to prioritise private interests over public good. Deals are being done behind closed doors, and crucial documents, when requested under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), are either withheld, heavily redacted, or simply ignored.

Harvey noted that Lobby for Good has exhausted all formal processes to obtain key information on behalf of Tauranga residents. "We have filed LGOIMAs, engaged with council, and sought answers through every official avenue possible. The result? Silence, obstruction, and a never-ending bureaucratic maze."

This lack of transparency has left LFG with no choice but to escalate matters to higher authorities:

A formal complaint to the Ombudsman (now reinforced by this latest public warning). A request for an Auditor-General investigation into council financial decisions.

Direct communication with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) regarding potential governance failures.

A new complaint to the Privacy Commissioner to challenge the withholding of public information.

"When a system refuses to work as it should, we have to ask: is it broken, or is it rigged?" Harvey questioned.

Time for Change: Councils Must Take the Community With Them

Lobby for Good (LFG) acknowledges that councils must sometimes make difficult decisions. However, how those decisions are made matters.

"We’re not saying councils shouldn’t lead, we’re saying they should lead with the people, not over them. The Ombudsman’s latest statement is a step in the right direction, but it means nothing if councils continue to ignore it. Tauranga residents deserve better, and we will keep fighting until they get it."

Join the Movement for Transparency

Lobby for Good urges the people of Tauranga to stay engaged, demand better, and support independent advocacy that ensures their voices are heard.

© Scoop Media

