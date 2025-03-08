Fatal Crash, Postman Road, Dairy Flat - Waitematā

A man has died after a crash involving a motorbike and a vehicle on Postman Road, Dairy Flat, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.30pm, between Dairy Stream Road and Wilks Road.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Police are providing support to the man’s family, and are also supporting the driver of the vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit has carried out a scene examination and enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

