Overnight Works To Connect Temporary Road For SH22 Paerātā Roundabout Construction

Overnight stop/go and lane changes on State Highway 22 between Pukekohe and Paerātā Rise got underway last night, as NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors complete works to connect a temporary road bypassing construction of the SH22 Paerātā roundabout.

Work to connect the temporary road to the existing state highway will take place overnight between 9pm and 5am through to Thursday (14 March) under stop/go traffic management.

People will still be able to travel in both directions during the works. However, road users are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays.

Northbound traffic will move to the new temporary road first, followed by southbound road users.

A 50km/h speed limit will be in place on the temporary road during roundabout construction.

The new single lane roundabout will enable access to the future Paerātā Railway Station and new housing developments. It’s one of several infrastructure upgrades in the area to future proof for the estimated population growth of 120,000 people in South Auckland over the next 30 years.

This temporary bypass road allows the roundabout to be built offline without significant disruption to people and freight travelling on SH22.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

Construction of the SH22 Paerātā roundabout is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we complete this important work.

