Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigation Launched After Overdose Incident, Wairarapa

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 5:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

10 March 2025

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel, Crime Services Manager, Wellington District:

Police are making enquiries after three people were hospitalised in the Wairarapa at the weekend after ingesting an unknown substance, which they believed to be cocaine.

Police were notified after paramedics responded to a residential address in Tinui after the three people became ill after taking an illicit substance.

They received treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

A search was carried out at the property, and an amount of cannabis and a firearm were seized.

A man has appeared in court today in relation to these matters.

Police are now working to establish the source of the illicit substance, and to prevent any further harm to the community.

It is believed the unknown substance is likely an opioid.

Inter-agency group DIANZ has released more information on the incident, as well as advice, through their High Alert page.

We would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this substance or its origins, or anyone involved in its distribution.

If you can help, please use our 105 service.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 