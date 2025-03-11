Investigation Launched After Overdose Incident, Wairarapa

10 March 2025

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel, Crime Services Manager, Wellington District:

Police are making enquiries after three people were hospitalised in the Wairarapa at the weekend after ingesting an unknown substance, which they believed to be cocaine.

Police were notified after paramedics responded to a residential address in Tinui after the three people became ill after taking an illicit substance.

They received treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

A search was carried out at the property, and an amount of cannabis and a firearm were seized.

A man has appeared in court today in relation to these matters.

Police are now working to establish the source of the illicit substance, and to prevent any further harm to the community.

It is believed the unknown substance is likely an opioid.

Inter-agency group DIANZ has released more information on the incident, as well as advice, through their High Alert page.

We would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this substance or its origins, or anyone involved in its distribution.

If you can help, please use our 105 service.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

