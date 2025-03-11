Te Puke Highway Closed Following Crash
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Puke Highway is closed near Maketu Road following a
crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at around
7:10am.
One person has been seriously injured, with
two others moderately injured.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more