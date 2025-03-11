One Of The Biggest Decisions For Horowhenua – Have Your Say On The Future Of Water Services

Horowhenua District Council is calling on residents to have their say on one of the most significant decisions for the district’s future—how water services will be delivered.

LWDW. Photo/Supplied.

LWDW. Photo/Supplied.

LWDW. Photo/Supplied.

Under the Government’s Local Water Done Well programme, all councils must consult with their communities on the future delivery of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services. With increasing costs, regulatory requirements, and aging infrastructure, Council must decide on the best approach to ensure safe, reliable, and financially sustainable water services.

Water is the lifeblood of our communities – nourishing our people, land, and wellbeing. It is a taonga with deep whakapapa connections, sustaining the mauri of our environment and future generations. Managing it well is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s a responsibility to our people and our place.

The challenges we face

New Zealand is facing major challenges in maintaining and upgrading essential infrastructure like water, roads, and electricity. The costs of meeting new drinking water standards, climate change mitigation, population growth, and aging infrastructure replacement are increasing. These pressures will impact both taxpayers and ratepayers, making this consultation crucial.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Drinking water is absolutely essential to maintaining life, and the costs associated with treating and delivering it are significant,” says Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden. “Our current approach places a growing financial burden on Council, which could impact service levels across other Council activities.”

Council has explored multiple options for water service delivery

They have ruled out single council-owned entities and independent consumer trusts due to affordability and funding constraints. Instead, this consultation focuses on three key options that would ensure:

Water services are fit for purpose Financial sustainability is maintained Stronger oversight and regulation of water quality and costs

Each option has pros and cons, but one thing is clear—the more residents who share the cost of delivering water services, the more affordable it will be for everyone.

Your voice matters – how to get involved

Council is committed to transparency and ensuring the community has the best possible information. Despite tight government timeframes, Council is advocating for residents and making sure their voices are heard.

Community members can learn more and have their say by:

Visiting Let’s Kōrero

Attending ‘Cuppa with a Councillor’ sessions

Joining a Citizens’ Panel workshop

Joining Facebook Live Q&As

Submitting feedback before 10 April

“We know this is a complex issue, but it’s essential that our community gets involved,” says Mayor Bernie. “Together, we can ensure that local water services are delivered well for the future.”

For more details on the consultation, including a breakdown of the options and projected costs, visit letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LWDW.

© Scoop Media

