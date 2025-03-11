Iwi Welcomes Progress On Northland Expressway

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust (the Trust) has welcomed the government’s announcement of progress on the first stage of the Northland Expressway Road of National Significance.

Terrence “Mook” Hohneck, Chair of the Trust and Chair of Hokai Nuku says the investment in safer roading and driving local communities will help to boost productivity in the area.

“Ngāti Manuhiri has significant experience in advising on major transport infrastructure projects in our rohe, and we’re pleased to see the Warkworth to Te Hana stage of the Northland Expressway progress.” Mr Hohneck says.

Having successfully led the Ara Tūhono Puhoi to Warkworth project through Hokai Nuku, Mr Hohneck says that Ngāti Manuhiri is ready to support the Northland Expressway project as it progresses through to the design and construction phases.

Ō Mahurangi Penlink, another transport project in the Ngāti Manuhiri rohe, was the first transport project in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to have iwi partners embedded in the project.

“Transport projects in our rohe, such as Ara Tūhono and Ō Mahurangi, have shown just how beneficial collaboration with mana whenua can be to the economic, environmental and cultural success of a project.” Mr Hohneck says.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with Waka Kotahi and the government on this critical infrastructure project.”

Note

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is the post settlement governance entity (PSGE) responsible for representing the Ngāti Manuhiri hapū and iwi members, giving effect to the Ngāti Manuhiri Claims Settlement Act 2012. Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau.

Hōkai Nuku is an iwi collective established in 2010 to collaborate with the New Zealand Transport Agency on the Ara Tūhono Puhoi to Te Hana Road of National Significance.

