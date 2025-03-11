Information Sought Following Raglan Aggravated Burglary

Raglan Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Raglan are seeking information from witnesses.

Police were called to Bow Street at around 2am on Friday 28 February.

We would like to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured sedan that picked up a man from the bus stop at the intersection of Lorenzen Bay Road and Main Road at around 6am.

We believe the information the driver has have may be able to assist our investigation.

The man who was picked up was wearing a grey hoodie, grey shorts and white shoes.

If this was you, or you have any information that could assist Police, please get in touch via 105, either by calling or online.

Please reference file number 250228/5605.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

