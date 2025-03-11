Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update Over Appeal Into Raglan Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Raglan Police continue to make enquiries into an aggravated robbery on Bow Street.

At around 2am on Friday 28 February, Police were notified of the incident.

The driver previously sought by Police has been identified and is now speaking with Police.

There is nothing to suggest any connection between the driver and the aggravated robbery, however Police believe they have valuable information.

Police continue to make enquiries to identify and locate those responsible for this incident.

If you have any information relating to this incident that may assist Police in our enquiries, please contact us at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please reference file number 250228/5605.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

