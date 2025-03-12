Safer Speeds A Must For Tasman Boaties As Marine Farm Monitoring Continues

The Tasman Harbourmaster wishes to reiterate the need for all vessels to navigate at a safe speed near the Tasman Bay Marine Farms

Marine hazards in the form of unmarked floating ropes have recently been discovered within the vicinity of the Marine Farms, offshore from the Motueka River mouth.

A Navigation Safety Notice was issued on 26 February 2025 and remains in effect until further notice.

The following rules apply;

• Maritime Rules prevent vessels from exceeding 5 knots within 200m of a marine farm.

• Boaties are discouraged from navigating through these farmed areas, as hazards include floating, sub-surface, and sunken lines and structures.

• It is recommended that you plot a course around the outside of the marked area, particularly if it is dark or there is poor visibility or rough weather.

• Anchoring is not advised due to multiple hazards on the sea floor which are unmarked.

Initial hazards have been identified and mitigated – however, as ongoing monitoring and clean-up of the area continues, harbourmaster Pete Renshaw says there have been a number of reports of boaties displaying unacceptable behaviour in recent days.

“It is disappointing that people are not slowing down to the required speed as indicated by the Navigation Safety Notice.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is a working Marine Farm area and there is always the potential for unknown underwater risks to manifest - therefore everyone needs to ensure they are following the correct regulations to maintain their safety around Marine Farms.”

“Please familiarise yourself with the terms of the notice – this will enable all personnel to do what they need to in remedying the marine farm area, while also avoiding the likelihood of causing more issues in the vicinity which may result in enforcement action being taken.”

For further information, phone 03 543 8400 or email harbourmaster@tasman.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

