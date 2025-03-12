Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Council Confirms Election Of Queenstown Airport Deputy Chair

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council has approved the election of existing director Mike Tod to the position of Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors for Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC).

At the Full Council meeting of 13 February, Councillors agreed to authorise Mayor Glyn Lewers and Chief Executive Mike Theelen to sign a shareholder resolution proposing Mr Tod’s appointment in accordance with QAC’s constitution. QAC subsequently confirmed the election of Mr Tod at its meeting on 21 February.

“Mike’s contribution to QAC’s governance over the last four years makes him an excellent choice for Deputy Chair and I congratulate him on his election,” said Mayor Lewers.

The position became vacant after former Deputy Chair Simon Flood was elected to the position of Chair in October 2024.

Mike Tod joined the Board in October 2020 and has a wealth of global aviation experience across key markets including New Zealand, Australia, Asia, North and South America, and Europe. He is a former member of the Star Alliance Marketing Committee and a current Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

