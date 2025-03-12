Police Make Arrests Following Protest During Auckland Pride Event

Police have made four arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into a protest during the Auckland Pride Festival.

Waitematā West Police have been investigating complaints about protestor’s actions on 15 February at the Te Atatū Community Centre.

A children’s event was taking place at the centre as part of the annual festival.

Overall, eight victims filed complaints with Police which have been thoroughly investigated in recent weeks. There were also six witnesses that supplied statements.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says Police attended addresses in south and west Auckland this morning.

“Four people were brought to the Henderson Police Station for interview and have since been arrested and charged.

“There are further arrests to be made, and I strongly encourage those people who have chosen to avoid our staff today to pick up the phone.”

Those arrested have all been given bail to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday 18 March 2025.

Police have filed assault-related charges, including indecent assault, over the alleged actions against three victims.

Those charges are as follows:

- A 67-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault, two counts of assault under the Summary Offences Act and one count of assault under the Crimes Act. - A 28-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault, under the Crimes and Summary Offences acts - A 19-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act - A 50-year-old woman has been charged with assault under the Summary Offences Act

Further charges will be filed over the alleged actions against five further victims.

Superintendent Hassan says the group’s actions created a great deal of distress for Rainbow communities.

“This festival is important for our Rainbow communities, and they should be able to participate in events free of intimidation and interference.

“Those working on site and attending the venue were subjected to violence and intimidation.

“Any assault is unacceptable, but it is even more so when an adult is being charged for allegedly indecently assaulting a young person.”

Investigation staff have worked through a detailed process of reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses.

“There is a place for peaceful and lawful protest in this country, but this event crossed the line, and this investigation makes it very clear that this will not be tolerated,” Superintendent Hassan says.

