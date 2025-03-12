Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update On Email Of Concern At Auckland Schools

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is continuing into an email directed towards two Auckland schools.

Any kind of communication directed towards our educational institutes that is of a concerning nature is taken seriously.

Police have been making enquiries into the origin of this email today and this work remains ongoing.

We will continue to provide updates as we can.

Our staff were deployed at Waiuku College and Rutherford College this morning for reassurance.

We are aware Waiuku College went into lockdown this morning before they closed for the afternoon.

Police staff have since stood down from both high schools. We will continue to liaise with them moving forward.

Police acknowledge these situations are unsettling for parents and the wider school community, and we will continue to investigate.

