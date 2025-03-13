Cook Islands Dance And Fitness Sessions Continue To March On

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry thoroughly enjoyed has URAHIIT dance class. Photo/Supplied.

The beats are pumping, the sun is shining and the demand for more has spoken - URAHIIT is extending its outdoor Cook Islands dance season with extra sessions in March.

These high-energy fitness classes have become a highlight of the summer with live drumming, an unbeatable group atmosphere and the thrill of dancing under the open sky. It's no surprise that participants keep coming back for more.

Inano Dance Creative Director Te Hau Winitana is thrilled by the response.

"There’s nothing quite like the energy of an outdoor session-the fresh air, the summer sun and the pulse of live drumming make it impossible not to move. The feedback has been incredible and we’re excited to offer extra sessions in March so even more people can experience the magic of URAHIT."

Upcoming sessions at The Dowse Square start at 6.30pm on 13, 20 and 27 March.

Each one-hour session combines high- and low-impact Cook Islands dance fitness, allowing participants of all fitness levels to immerse themselves in the rhythm while getting a great workout. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just starting out, URAHIIT is designed to be adaptable and inclusive for all.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the classes have had a positive impact on the community.

"It’s fantastic to see so many people coming together to enjoy fitness, culture, and community spirit in such a motivating way. We’re thrilled to support URAHIIT as it continues to bring people together through movement and music.

"It's also a safe space for beginners. I took part in a class a few weeks ago and for somebody who isn't a confident dancer, the team made me feel like I was one of the best there."

With the season now running throughout March, there’s still time to get involved and experience the vibrant energy of URAHIIT. Come for the fitness, stay for the fun and leave feeling more connected than ever.

For more details on upcoming sessions visit Inanodance.

© Scoop Media

