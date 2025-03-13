Will You Roll Up Your Sleeves? The Clean It Up Event Calls On Students To Take Action

Young people often talk about climate change and protecting the whenua, but will they step up and take action? On March 22, we’re putting that question to the test with the Clean It Up! event—an opportunity for students to make a real impact, earn volunteer hours, and have a blast while doing it.

This isn’t just another clean-up. This is about showing up for our environment, connecting with new people,nd proving that the next generation is ready to do more than just talk. And there’s something in it for everyone—free prizes, good vibes, and the chance to be part of something bigger than yourself.

Adam McLean, a Youth Panel member, is calling his peers to action. “We all post about climate change, but how many of us actually get out there and do something? This is our chance. A couple of hours of effort can make a huge difference, and it’s a cool way to meet people who care about the same stuff.”

The event is backed by the Powerco Community Fund, currently open for a new round of funding, which supports community groups and organisations, like the Clean It Up! event, that are looking for funds to turn their big ideas into reality.

Lisa Zawitkoski from Trueman & Co, who ran a pilot and pitched this initiative to the Youth Panel, sees the event as a game-changer. “The youth panel didn’t just sign off on this—they OWNED it. They saw the impact we could have, and now it’s growing into something bigger. We’re excited to see where it goes next.”

Erika Harvey, General Manager of Youth Voices Action, is encouraging all students, schools, and community members to get involved. “This is about more than just picking up rubbish. It’s about connection, stepping up, and seeing what happens when we work together. Bring your mates, grab some gloves, and let’s make an impact, plus, who doesn’t love winning free stuff while doing something good?”

A massive thank you to Powerco, Tauranga City Council, Envirohub and all our partners for helping us to make this happen.

We’re always looking for new ways to make a difference, and we can’t wait to see young people, schools, and community groups come together in fresh and meaningful ways.

