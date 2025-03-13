Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Delays On The Lower Buller Gorge Week Of 17 March

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 3:43 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

People who drive in and out of Westport via SH6, the Buller Gorge, are encouraged to build in an extra half hour to their trips next week, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

A number of maintenance activities are being completed before the end of the summer construction season. Work will be underway 7.30 am to 5 pm weekdays.

On top of the sealing sites, there are also crews stabilising rock faces at a number of sites west of Inangahua Junction, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

“At the rock scaling sites, there may be 20 minutes’ wait, so if people can build in that extra time, they will be better prepared,” says Miss Whinham.

(Photo/Supplied)
  • Check West Coast traffic updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast
© Scoop Media

