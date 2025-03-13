Spotlight On SH14: Works Update

State Highway 14 is benefiting from a range of essential projects to improve safety, road quality, and serviceability this maintenance season, with various works completed, underway or planned along this key corridor.

Some of these works are part of the significant state highway summer maintenance programme for Northland, which will see NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and its contractors renew approximately 203 lane kilometres of state highway across the region by the end of May.

Completed:

SH14 Fudge Farm road rebuild: mid-September – mid November 2024

Maungatapere (SH14/State Highway 15 intersection) resurfacing: 13–14 October 2024

SH14 west of Paradise Road resurfacing: 16–19 February 2025

SH14 Conns Hill road rebuild: 28 January – 21 February 2025

Underway:

Cyclone recovery works:

SH14 Pukehuia South slip: Scheduled for completion by the end of March 2025. Shoulder closure with barriers in place to complete the remaining works.

SH14 Wairoa River slip: Scheduled for completion by the end of April 2025. Stop/go with traffic signals and barriers, one lane (westbound) closure.

SH14 Awakino River Bridge strengthening: scheduled for completion by June 2025

Upcoming:

SH14 Maungatapere to Tangiteroria minor road repair patches: From mid-March, our contractors will be undertaking ‘dig out’ and stabilisation work at approximately 20 locations between Tangowahine and Tangiteroria.

'Dig out' repairs involve removing and replacing material underneath a road that has failed to support traffic driving over it. Stabilisation repairs involve repairing the top layers of the road surface where it shows signs of wear, like cracks or potholes.

Work will be undertaken during the day, with stop/go traffic management in place. Each location is expected to take 1-2 days.

SH14 Tangiteroria River Bridge strengthening: This work is scheduled to commence in 2025. Details to be confirmed.

Third party works: Over-dimensional route improvements to accommodate large wind turbine equipment for the Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm are expected to start soon. This will include vegetation clearing, earthworks at Conns Hill, and adjustments to overhead powerlines. NZTA is working closely with the Mercury project team for the Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm.

More information: https://www.mercury.co.nz/about-us/renewable-energy/wind-generation/kaiwaikawe-wind-farm

To minimise disruption and maintain service levels for road users, works have been staggered while ensuring high standards of safety and quality. Whenever possible, we group tasks together to reduce unnecessary traffic management.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

Travel delays during these works are expected to be minimal (approximately 5–10 minutes), although road users should allow extra time during peak periods.

These works are weather dependent and there may be changes in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

© Scoop Media

