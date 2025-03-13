Glendene Warrant Uncovers Firearms

Ammunition was located, among other firearms (Photo/Supplied)

Police have uncovered a cache of firearms and ammunition while investigating a stolen motorbike.

On Wednesday morning, the Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit executed a search warrant in Glendene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams says a man and woman were located at the address by Police staff, who were assisted by the Waitematā Offender Prevention Team.

“During the search we located three pistols, three rifles and a modified firearm,” he says.

“Among other items were dozens of rounds of ammunition and firearms parts.”

Police also found methamphetamine paraphernalia at the address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says a 51-year-old man, who is an associate of the HeadHunters Motorcycle Gang, has been charged with firearms and drugs offences.

He was expected in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with:

-Three counts of unlawful possession of a pistol -Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm -Unlawful possession of ammunition -Possession of methamphetamine utensils

Police enquiries are continuing into the stolen motorbike.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says: “We are incredibly pleased with the outcome of Wednesday’s search warrant.

“This represents yet more firearms being taken out of circulation in the public, with offenders being held to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

