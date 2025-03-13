Glendene Warrant Uncovers Firearms
Police have uncovered a cache of firearms and ammunition while investigating a stolen motorbike.
On Wednesday morning, the Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit executed a search warrant in Glendene.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams says a man and woman were located at the address by Police staff, who were assisted by the Waitematā Offender Prevention Team.
“During the search we located three pistols, three rifles and a modified firearm,” he says.
“Among other items were dozens of rounds of ammunition and firearms parts.”
Police also found methamphetamine paraphernalia at the address.
Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says a 51-year-old man, who is an associate of the HeadHunters Motorcycle Gang, has been charged with firearms and drugs offences.
He was expected in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with:
-Three counts of unlawful possession of a pistol -Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm -Unlawful possession of ammunition -Possession of methamphetamine utensils
Police enquiries are continuing into the stolen motorbike.
Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says: “We are incredibly pleased with the outcome of Wednesday’s search warrant.
“This represents yet more firearms being taken out of circulation in the public, with offenders being held to account.”