Search Warrant Executed In Auckland For Immigration Related Offences

On 13 March 2025, Immigration Investigators from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment accompanied by New Zealand Police visited an address linked to an individual who is alleged to be involved in immigration offending relating to Philippines nationals in Auckland.

A search warrant was also executed at the address and an individual was arrested and has appeared at the Manukau District Court charged with 5 counts of providing false and misleading information to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), an offence under section 342(1)(b) of the Immigration Act 2009 which carries a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are being considered. The individual was remanded on bail without plea to reappear at the Manukau District Court on 1st April 2025.

Steve Watson, General Manager Immigration Compliance, says “this is a timely reminder for migrants to be vigilant when seeking help with visa applications. There are ways you can keep yourself safe, and we encourage anyone who is concerned to reach out to INZ.”

All visa fees are on the Immigration New Zealand website. An example of the cost of an Accredited Employer Work Visa for someone applying from Philippines is $1,540

If people need help with their New Zealand visa we recommend they seek advice from a licensed immigration adviser (LIA), or other approved adviser.

Avoid the pitfalls of receiving illegal immigration advice. Unlicensed people may not be honest with you or INZ. INZ may not accept a visa application from unlicensed people acting illegally. You can learn more on the Immigration Advisors Authority (IAA) website.

The "Guide to licensed immigration advisers" has more information and is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Chinese, Korean, Samoan, Tongan and Taglish on the IAA website.

It is important to remember that migrant workers have the same minimum employment rights as New Zealand workers. Information on employment rights and responsibilities is available in a range of languages on the Employment New Zealand website.

If anyone is concerned with an application they have submitted themselves, or someone has submitted on their behalf, they can contact us to discuss this. Call 0508 558 855 if in New Zealand or +64 9 914 4100 if calling from overseas.

For further information, email our media team at media@mbie.govt.nz

