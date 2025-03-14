Man Before The Courts After Fleeing Driver Incident, Shannon

A man has been remanded in custody following an incident in Shannon on Wednesday morning that involved a crashed car, a fleeing driver, and two stolen Holdens.

Just after 5am on 12 February, Horowhenua Police responded to reports of a crash in Shannon, involving a truck and a stolen Holden.

While conducting patrols for the Holden’s driver, who had fled the scene, another stolen Holden was seen on Stafford Street and refused to stop for Police.

The second Holden was pursued a short distance before the driver fled on foot along Roach Avenue and through several properties, to an address on Stout Street. During this, the driver allegedly discarded a firearm on the street, which was later found by a member of the public.

At Stout Street, the driver entered a sleepout, at which point the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed. Police on scene negotiated with the man, who eventually came out of the sleepout and was arrested without incident around 7:30am.

A 35-year-old man appeared in the Levin District Court on Thursday 13 March, charged with:

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle x2

Failing to stop for Police

Driving in a dangerous manner

Driving while disqualified

Unlawfully in a building x2

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine utensils

Assault on a person in a family relationship

He has been remanded in custody, to reappear on 7 May.

- Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin

