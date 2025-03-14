Man Before The Courts After Fleeing Driver Incident, Shannon
A man has been remanded in custody following an incident in Shannon on Wednesday morning that involved a crashed car, a fleeing driver, and two stolen Holdens.
Just after 5am on 12 February, Horowhenua Police responded to reports of a crash in Shannon, involving a truck and a stolen Holden.
While conducting patrols for the Holden’s driver, who had fled the scene, another stolen Holden was seen on Stafford Street and refused to stop for Police.
The second Holden was pursued a short distance before the driver fled on foot along Roach Avenue and through several properties, to an address on Stout Street. During this, the driver allegedly discarded a firearm on the street, which was later found by a member of the public.
At Stout Street, the driver entered a sleepout, at which point the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed. Police on scene negotiated with the man, who eventually came out of the sleepout and was arrested without incident around 7:30am.
A 35-year-old man appeared in the Levin District Court on Thursday 13 March, charged with:
- Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle x2
- Failing to stop for Police
- Driving in a dangerous manner
- Driving while disqualified
- Unlawfully in a building x2
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine utensils
- Assault on a person in a family relationship
He has been remanded in custody, to reappear on 7 May.
- Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin