Serious Crash, SH5, Rangitaiki
Friday, 14 March 2025, 12:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on SH5, Rangitaiki.
Police were
called about 11.30am.
Initial indications are there
have been serious injuries.
The road is closed, with
diversions in place.
Motorists, please avoid the area
if
possible.
