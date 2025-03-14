Laying The Foundation For A Thriving Community

Artist impression of the new Pukete Neighbourhood House building. (Photo/Supplied)

Construction will begin this month on a new community hub in Ashurst Park, promising to elevate the already thriving Pukete Neighbourhood House to new heights.

Hamilton City Council’s $7.55 million purpose-built facility, located next to the Te Rapa Sportsdrome, will enable the non-profit group (Pukete Neighbourhood House) to expand its services and better meet the growing needs of the Hamilton community.

Pukete Neighbourhood House has been a cornerstone of the community for almost 40 years, providing before and after school programmes, preparing and sharing kai, creating connections and networking opportunities, and offering advocacy support.

Scott Tiffany, Pukete Neighbourhood House General Manager, is excited to see an almost 40-year dream come to life.

"This has been a long time in the making. The start of construction marks the next exciting chapter in our journey. This new hub will be an asset not just for our organisation, but for our entire community and city."

Deputy Mayor Angela O'Leary and Pukete Neighbourhood House General Manager Scott Tiffany at the site blessing. (Photo/Supplied)

Construction of the new building will begin on 17 March and is expected to take 12 months. The play space inside the Sportsdrome and the Ashurst Park sports fields will not be impacted.

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary said this isn’t just a building—it’s a place for people.

“It gives the community a space to connect, access important resources, and feel at home. These are the kinds of spaces that bring neighbourhoods to life and make Hamilton such a great place to live.”

Pukete Neighbourhood House has been based in the Te Rapa Sportsdrome for 18 years and will create space for other groups to use the in-demand sports facility once they move into their new home.

This project is kindly supported by a significant $1million of funding from Trust Waikato, and another $550,000 combined from WEL Energy Trust, Pukete Neighbourhood House Association Incorporated, and the Lottery Grants Board.

The amenities and location of the new hub were chosen following community feedback in 2023.

Artist impression of the community cafe experience at the to-be constructed Pukete Neighbourhood House building. (Photo/Supplied)

