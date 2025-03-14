It Costs Nothing To Be Kind

Officers who stumbled across a man in need have helped get him back on track after a chance encounter.

Just before 2am, the Police Eagle helicopter and Delta dog unit were in Papakura looking for a suspected stolen vehicle.

Acting Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Matt Hoyes says Eagle spotted an unrelated person lying on the front lawn of a Walter’s Road property.

“Units arrived and spoke to the man, who they quickly realised wasn’t in a good way.

“Unfortunately he had travelled to Tāmaki Makaurau for medical treatment and no longer had anywhere to stay.”

Inspector Hoyes says officers on the ground described the situation as ‘extremely sad’.

“The man was lying next to dog faeces and was hungry.

“Officers have delivered the man some food and within an hour they have managed to find him somewhere to live.”

And he says the empathy shown from staff didn’t stop there.

“Officers have taken him to his new address where the first thing he wanted to do was have a shower.

“One of our constables has then driven to her own home and provided him a towel and some soap, before contacting a social worker to assist in getting him back on his feet.”

He says the man was visibly touched by the kindness shown by everyone involved.

“I sincerely want to thank all the staff involved who showed empathy and respect to help turn this man’s life around.

“We have plenty of difficult days doing what we do, and it’s days like this that reinforce why we do it.”

