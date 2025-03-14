Real Estate Businessman Aaron Coupe Jailed 4 Years 5 Months For Deception

Aaron Coupe. (Photo/Supplied)

Real estate businessman and serial offender Aaron Coupe has been sentenced to 4 years and 5 months of imprisonment by the Auckland District Court in January for taking part in the management of companies in breach of the law.

An appeal for permanent name suppression was abandoned on Thursday 13 March 2025, bringing protracted court proceedings to a close for a long list of aggrieved and vulnerable investors, and business partners in the United States, Auckland and Cardona Valley in the south.

Noting the gravity of Mr Coupe’s offending and degree of culpability were both “very high”, Judge N. R. Dawson said at the sentencing: “It is apparent that you are very glib huckster, very talented at taking in people with all your tales about over-ambitious projects and you managed to take in experienced businesspersons with your tales. You take no responsibility for any of your actions and lay the blame upon every other person or institution with whom you have had dealings.”

This was not the first time Mr Coupe was prosecuted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). In 2010 Mr Coupe was adjudicated bankrupt, which imposed restrictions on his business involvement with companies. In 2014, charges were filed in respect of his conduct during his bankruptcy.

Mr Coupe pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Insolvency Act 2006 and in 2016, he was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention, 200 hours’ community work, and $75,100.68 reparation. The convictions also resulted in Mr Coupe being prohibited from being allowed to be a director or being involved in the management of a company for five years from 5 August 2016.

Despite his prohibition and without approval from the Court, Mr Coupe took part in the management of five companies causing substantial financial losses and significant emotional distress to his business partners, stakeholders and creditors.

Business Registries Investigations and Compliance Team Manager Vanessa Cook says that Mr Coupe’s blatant violation of his prohibition contributed to serious losses to New Zealand and overseas creditors.

Prohibitions pursuant to the Companies Act 1993 are imposed to protect the public from individuals who have been unscrupulous, incompetent or irresponsible in how they have carried on business.

“Mr Coupe disregarded these safeguards and took part in the management of various companies, exposing the public to mismanagement and manipulative behaviour.

“MBIE would like to thank all witnesses and others who assisted MBIE’s investigation into Mr Coupe.”

Complaints about breaches of the Companies Act can be raised online via: Make a complaint | Companies Office

Further information about banned directors can be found here Banned directors | Companies Register

