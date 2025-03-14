Upcoming Easter And ANZAC Rail Closure

Buses will replace trains over the upcoming Easter and ANZAC long weekends, as KiwiRail carries out planned infrastructure upgrades and rail improvements across all rail lines. Delays are expected, and passengers are encouraged to check timetables before travelling.

Buses will replace all trains from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April (Easter) and Friday 25 to Sunday 27 April (ANZAC), with most train services running on reduced timetables and some services bus replaced for the three working days between the public holidays (Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 April).

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain acknowledges the impact the rail closures will have on passenger journeys.

“We understand that travelling during this period may be challenging for passengers,” Gain says.

“Buses will replace most rail services, and with different timetables in place, it will be important to check the Metlink app or website for changes to your usual service.

“With only three days between Easter Monday and ANZAC Day—plus it being the school holidays— KiwiRail is taking full advantage of the extended break to complete several large blocks of work to improve the long-term resilience and reliability of Wellington’s rail network while there are less people travelling.”

The Johnsonville Line will close for an extended period of 15 days, starting from Sunday 13 April, as KiwiRail replaces large sections of rail.

From Saturday 12 April to Tuesday 25 April, critical work on a wastewater pipeline underneath State Highway 2 near Melling will increase road traffic congestion and cause significant delays during peak times.

Metlink passengers are advised to plan ahead using the latest travel information on the Metlink website, app, or by calling 0800 801 700.

Wairarapa Line passengers are reminded to tag on and off with their Snapper card using the nearest validator when travelling on a bus replacing train service.

For detailed information relating to each rail line, visit metlink.org.nz/easter

Notes:

The planned rail upgrades by KiwiRail are supported by the additional rail renewal funding in the Government’s 2024 budget ($107.7m, with $53m allocated to Wellington).

Urgent sewer rehabilitation work will be carried out by Wellington Water at the Melling Bridge Intersection over this period, for more information, visit Wellington Water’s project page: https://www.wellingtonwater.co.nz/projects/western-hills-sewer-main-rehabilitation

