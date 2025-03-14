Christchurch Terror Tragedy - Brief Review

The tragic terror attacks at Masjid Al Nur and Linwood Islamic Centre on 15 March 2019 remain the single largest mass casualty event in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recent history. There were fifty-one shaheed, forty-two individuals were wounded, and over 410 whanau, witnesses, and community members were directly impacted. The entire nation mourned and our national and global image as a safe and peaceful country was shattered.

Nearly six years on, the trauma persists for the families of the shuhada, the bullet wounded, the survivors, and the wider community. Alongside this enduring grief, there is a growing concern about our national security—how safe are we from such acts of terror in the future?

HONORING THE FIRST RESPONDERS

We also take this moment to remember and honour the 328 first responders, including New Zealand Police, ambulance personnel, doctors, nurses, hospital administration staff, and other emergency workers. Their heroic efforts in the aftermath of the attacks were extraordinary.

At Christchurch Hospital, 48 victims arrived at the Emergency Department within minutes, and medical staff worked tirelessly for days without rest. The New Zealand Police ensured community safety while conducting vital forensic work and providing essential support. Ambulance workers, our unsung national heroes, played a crucial role in saving lives that day. Many of these responders continue to grapple with PTSD as a result of the traumatic events they endured.

STATUS OF IMPLEMENTATION: AN OVERVIEW

In November 2020, the Royal Commission of Inquiry submitted its report, outlining 44 recommendations. Following this, the Prime Minister, the New Zealand Police, and the NZSIS issued national apologies. However, within three and a half years, the dedicated implementation effort was discontinued, replaced by what has been termed a ‘business-as-usual’ approach.

The ongoing coronial inquiry, with its broad scope, has uncovered significant new information. Over the past year, ten key issues have been examined, with two more under consideration this year.

We mark the sixth anniversary with a number of considerations.

Firstly, compared to other Royal Commissions in NZ’s recent history with similarly large-scale recommendations, at around thirty-six months this was the shortest implementation period.

Secondly some of the anchor recommendations have been abandoned. Key recommendations including the establishment of an overarching agency to coordinate national security and a dedicated approach to addressing public intelligence on terrorism threats have been abandoned. Other recommendations have been de-prioritised such as the need for legislation related to hate-inspired violence.

Thirdly, of the 44 recommendations, only two focused on the survivors of the terror tragedy whist all the other 42 recommendations mostly related to national safety and security. Of the 2 recommendations related to the survivors, one was prematurely closed and the recommendation on restorative justice was totally ignored.

Fourthly, what is most alarming is that some of the key recommendations related to firearms safety and regulations are now being gradually dismantled. We now have the prospect of military style semi-automatic weapons once again being available to potential terrorists. The Minister overseeing this process appears to be prioritising a narrow interest group over national security.

Fifthly, the ongoing inquiry has revealed substantial details not covered by the Royal Commission, offering critical lessons for improving national safety and security.

LESSONS LEARNED: SUCCESSES AND PROGRESS

Despite challenges, there have been commendable achievements:

For the first time in New Zealand’s history, an all-of-government national security strategy has been developed, shaped by extensive engagement with civil society, academia, business, and interest groups.

Post the Royal Commission recommendations, we have noted the greater degree of coordination between the various security agencies such as the NZSIS, GCSB, NZ Police, DIA, DPMC ensuring that key lessons learned are being effectively implemented.

The NZSIS, Police, MBIE, Justice, Immigration, MSD, MEC, MFAT, DIA, and DPMC have deepened their outreach efforts, fostering trust with civil society and vulnerable communities.

The demographic diversity now evident after the most recent census is now being served by the establishment of a purpose-specific Ministry for Ethnic Communities. The national coordination by the DPMC on emerging issues impacting national safety and security is setting a new benchmark of trust and confidence in our civil service. The Firearms Registry is a particular example of how NZ is transforming firearms safety for the sake of future generations.

Much of this progress is due to the unwavering commitment of public service professionals dedicated to making New Zealand safer in the wake of the 15 March tragedy.

MEETING WITH PRIME MINISTER

FIANZ is particularly encouraged by a recent meeting with Prime Minister Rt Hon Christopher Luxon and Hon Mark Mitchell, Minister of Police and Minister for Ethnic Communities. There was an agreement to conduct a high-level ‘health check’ or review of the Royal Commission’s recommendations and lessons learned. FIANZ is now preparing a Status and Performance Report to be reviewed with officials across various agencies, coordinated by the DPMC. In an era of fiscal austerity, prioritisation of national safety, security, and social cohesion remains paramount.

ARE WE SAFER NOW?

On Saturday, 15 March, as part of an Unity Hui arranged in Christchurch, FIANZ shall discuss critical issues on whether we are any safer today than in 2019. With $391 million allocated on implementing the Royal Commission recommendations, it is crucial to take stock of the outcomes in terms of national safety and security. We will share some of our evidence-based research on the challenging threatscape facing us.

