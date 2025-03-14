Rebuilding SH1 At Whakapara

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will begin rebuilding a section of State Highway 1 near Puhipuhi Rd, Whakapara, from next week.

From Wednesday (19 March) the road will be down to one lane with stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place for the duration of the works.

Contractors will undertake dayworks between 6am and 8pm for the first week, before switching to 24/7 day and night works.

There will be increased noise for residents in the area.

Travel delays are typically expected to be less than 10 minutes, longer during peak. We encourage road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Work will stop over the Easter holiday weekend and ANZAC Day, and is expected to be completed on Wednesday 30 April.

Access to residents properties and for emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

This work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

© Scoop Media

