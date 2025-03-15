Homicide, Kaikohe

Detective Inspector Al Symonds:

Northland Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a man died south of Kaikohe today.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mangakahia Road, about 5km south of the town, around 9:10am.

Upon arrival, they located a male with apparent stab wounds who, despite medical attention, died at the scene.

Police have a person of interest in custody, and continue to gather information from the scene, including speaking to a number of people who were gathered at the property.

Police would ask anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to Police, to please get in touch.

