Fatal crash: Cook Street, Howick
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the driver involved in a serious crash
in Howick yesterday evening has died.
The driver, the
sole occupant of the car, collided with a building near the
intersection with Cook and Picton Streets, just before
6:30pm.
Police are making inquiries into the death on
behalf of the
Coroner.
