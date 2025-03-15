Fatal Crash, Cromwell
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 6, Cromwell this morning.
The
two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and a car was
reported at about 10:30am.
One person died at the
scene and a second person sustained serious
injuries.
The road remains closed while the Serious
Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
