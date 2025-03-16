Serious Crash: Great South Road, Penrose - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Great South Road, Penrose is closed at the intersection
with Southdown Road
following a crash.
The
three-vehicle crash was reported to Police just after
2pm.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more