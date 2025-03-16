Serious Crash: Great South Road, Penrose - Counties Manukau

Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Battle Against The Phantom Legions Of The Woke

In a month’s time, the Right Honourable Winston Peters will be celebrating his 80th birthday. Good for him. On the evidence though, his current war on “wokeness” looks like an old man’s cranky complaint that the ancient virtues of grit and know-how are sadly lacking in the youth of today. “Woke” is a political weapon being used by conservatives to rally the nation’s voters against a left wing agenda that seeks to reward and promote Māori, feminists, trans people, and the disabled, at the expense of ordinary decent folk who are – allegedly – none of the above.