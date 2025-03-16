Fatal Crash Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Penrose

Inspector Peter Raynes of Tāmaki Makaurau Police:

One person has died, and two others have been critically injured, after a driver allegedly fled from Police and crashed early this afternoon.

Shortly before 2pm, a Police vehicle sighted a car travelling at excess speed along Great South Road, Penrose, and signalled for it to stop.

It failed to do so and instead fled, crashing with two other cars.

The driver of the vehicle which allegedly failed to stop was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

One person from one of the other vehicles died at the scene, while another was also critically injured.

Another person was in moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and the road remains closed.

A Critical Incident Investigation has been launched and staff are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

We are also working to support those affected and their families, as well as our staff who were involved.

Police have also referred this matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

