Race Unity Speech Awards 2025: Rangatahi Speak Out On Race Relations In Aotearoa

More than 150 students from Northland to Southland will share their perspectives on issues of race relations in Aotearoa at the regional heats of the annual Race Unity Speech Awards from Thursday 20 March through to Thursday 27 March.

The year 11-13 students (ages around 15-18) from 14 regions around the motu will deliver their heart-felt, engaging and compelling speeches of up to 8 minutes in either English or Te Reo Māori.

Now in its 25th year, the Race Unity Speech Awards are held in support of Race Relations Day (21 March) and this year the topic for the awards is Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau – The Great Ocean of Diversity. Not only is interdependence and collaboration required in our great oceans, it is also essential in the human world if we are to create a united and harmonious society.

Last year national finalist Tanya Moe’ono from Dunedin’s Otago Girls’ High School spoke about what the future could look like without racial discrimination and biases.

“Inclusivity and empathy are the path towards understanding different cultural perspectives, forming a more resilient bond which strengthens us and brings us closer to race unity.”

Speeches are judged according to three criteria. Content (50%), delivery (30%) and language (20%) - more about the judging and awards here: https://raceunity.nz/speech-awards-2025

Champions from the regional heats will attend the semi-finals, final, and a national hui in Auckland on the weekend of May 3-4.

About the Awards:

The New Zealand Baha’i Community established the awards after the tragic death of race relations advocate and Baha’i Faith member Hedi Moani.

The New Zealand Baha’i Community is a religious community concerned with promoting the oneness of humanity at the local, national and international levels.

The Hui and Speech Awards are organised by the New Zealand Baha’i Community and are sponsored and supported by the New Zealand Police, Multicultural New Zealand, the Human Rights Commission, Manukau Institute of Technology, the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, Speech New Zealand, the Hedi Moani Charitable Trust, the NZ National Commission for UNESCO and Mana Mokopuna - Children and Young People’s Commission.

