Metlink Encourages Passengers To Plan Ahead During Union Meeting

Some Wellington bus services on Tuesday 18 March may be impacted due to a union meeting.

Metlink advises passengers to plan ahead between 10am and 1:30pm, when drivers will be attending the meeting.

The bus operator is working to minimise the impact on services and routes that may be affected are: 2, 3, 4, 14, 18, 20, 21, 22, 34, 83.

Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting and apologises for any inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers can keep up to date with changes by checking the Metlink app or website or calling 0800 801 700.

